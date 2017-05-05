Lagos Tacos Cinco de Mayo: Javier Trejo Plays Abraxis

Posted on May 5, 2017 at 8:05 am
Lagos tacos

If you’re looking for a Cinco de Mayo party that’s más auténtico, we’ll see you around Santo Fácil for their jam-packed annual festival on Saturday. But if you’re looking for cheap drinks and a ton of tacos, we’re recommending the festivities at Lagos Tacos. They’ll have a taco tent set up in the evening and $3 Pacifico pints, $5 Lago margaritas, $6 street tacos, and live music by journeyman musician Javier Trejo, one of the best in MPLS + STPL. And it’s not going to be just a regular set from Trejo—he’s going to be playing all of Santana’s masterpiece debut album Abraxis, which will likely be one of the top music performances of the entire weekend. Friday, 5 PM. Free.Tracy Oxford

Lago Tacos, 2901 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; http://www.lagotacos.com/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.