Lagos Tacos Cinco de Mayo: Javier Trejo Plays Abraxis

If you’re looking for a Cinco de Mayo party that’s más auténtico, we’ll see you around Santo Fácil for their jam-packed annual festival on Saturday. But if you’re looking for cheap drinks and a ton of tacos, we’re recommending the festivities at Lagos Tacos. They’ll have a taco tent set up in the evening and $3 Pacifico pints, $5 Lago margaritas, $6 street tacos, and live music by journeyman musician Javier Trejo, one of the best in MPLS + STPL. And it’s not going to be just a regular set from Trejo—he’s going to be playing all of Santana’s masterpiece debut album Abraxis, which will likely be one of the top music performances of the entire weekend. Friday, 5 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Lago Tacos, 2901 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; http://www.lagotacos.com/