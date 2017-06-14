Lagerfest

Posted on June 14, 2017 at 5:05 am
Lager Fest

Another event for IPAs? Porters? Sours?? Nope, it’s finally time for lager to shine! Butcher & Boar opens up its great beer garden to 16+ taps of Minnesota Lagers, including Schell’s, Summit, Utepils, Bauhaus, Bent Paddle, and more, for Lagerfest. Plus you’ll get a chance to mingle with some of the brewmasters who will likely be stuffing their faces next to you. 7-10 PM. Free.Art Humes

Butcher & the Boar, 1121 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; butcherandtheboar.com

