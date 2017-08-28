Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble

Founding member and vocalist in the visionary, influential French group Stereolab (among other many things), Laetitia Sadier returns to MPLS + STPL with her new Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble for a can’t miss show. Critics and fans are so enamored with Sadier’s music—including the fresh pop sounds of the new ensemble—that when appeared at Treehouse Records for an in-store in 2015 the shop actually put a disclaimer on this event: “This is not a joke”. First Avenue’s 7th St Entry is not much bigger than a record store, so expect it to be packed for four piece group, and openers—multi-instrumentalist and producer Nicholas Krgovich and hometown hero DJ Jake Rudh. 7:30 PM. $12 advance, $14 door. —Tracy Oxford

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com