Lady Heat’s 5 Year Anniversary Party

Congrats to Christy Costello, Danielle Morris, Sara Jean Hanson and Sara Pette for five fun years of regularly spinning red hot tunes as the Lady Heat DJs. They and their following celebrate tonight at the Viking Bar with even more deep cuts of classic soul, funk, and punk sounds nice and loud. 10 PM. Free. —Margeaux Devereaux

Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave, MPLS; vikingbar.com