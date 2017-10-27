Labyrinth Theatrical Showing & Shadow Cast

Much like the best of the screenings for Rocky Horror, this weekend’s showing of the cult Muppet-plus-Bowie classic Labyrinth at the Minnsky Theater includes a “shadow cast” doing live performances along with some of the campiest scenes—not to mention the sing-a-longs, props, and some enthusiastic audience interaction. Heads up: There’s not a lot of tickets left for the Friday show, and we can see Saturday filling up, too. The bright side, though, we can see this becoming a popular October tradition. Friday, Saturday, 7 PM. $15 advance, $20 door. —Margeaux Devereaux

Minnsky Theater, 1517 Central Ave NE, MPLS; wickedwenchescabaret.com