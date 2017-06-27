Kitty Hall Elections And Adoptions

We’re not sure that any of the cat candidates in today’s election for Kitty of Minneapolis Meow-or or Kitty Council President would win the general races again humans, but Betsy and Barb would likely need to dig into their campaign funds and call in their favors to keep their seats. If you can’t make it to City Hall from over lunch today to meet the adorable—and adoptable, which is the whole point—cat-idates like Hans and Molly and Wallace in person, you can still vote online. 10 AM-1 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

MPLS City Hall, 350 S 5th St, MPLS; minneapolismn.gov