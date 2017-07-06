Kiss Me Deadly

Since the Trylon is busy with their cool new remodel—we just got a sneak peek and it’s going to be very cool, with more seats, newer seats, a marquee and everything—their programming is traveling around town. Tonight at the equally excellent The Heights Theater, they’re presenting the classic noir film Kiss Me Deadly (1955) where Minnesotan Ralph Meeker plays a detective on a case (with a literal mysterious case) that includes a beautiful hitchhiker and police cover-up. 7:30 PM. $10. —Curt Stanski

The Heights Theater, 3951 Central Ave NE, MPLS; heightstheater.com