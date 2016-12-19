Kirk Douglas Centennial: The Fury

The Trylon continue to celebrate 100 years of legendary Kirk Douglas by screening one of the actor’s much later—but one of his most intense and unforgettable—roles in the supernatural thriller The Fury. Just try not to get excited about this: After his telekenetic son has been kidnapped by the CIA and manipulated into a psychic weapon, Douglas and an allied powerful telepath try to stop the program. The Trylon will be showing an extra-special 35mm print that they can only show three times, so be sure to get your tickets for the limited showings. Monday, Tuesday 7 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

