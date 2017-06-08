Kingfield PorchFest

Who needs big block parties and expensive enclosed festivals when you can just walk and bike around the Kingfield neighborhood in MPLS to hear fun live music on people’s porches? Notice we didn’t say anything about PorchFest being little—this year there’s actually 50 scheduled performances at 30 porches, so there’s more music than nearly every other event this summer. You can check out the map and lineup before you get there, and bring some singles to fill up the tip jars on the porches for the performers that you like. 6-9 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Kingfield Neighborhood Association, 3754 Pleasant Ave #101, MPLS