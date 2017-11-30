Khephra: A Hip Hop Holiday Story

If you’re looking to take in a holiday show, but you’re hungry for something contemporary, original, and energetic, the run for Shá Cage and TRU RUTS‘s Khephra: A Hip Hop Holiday Story kicks off tonight with a preview tonight at Open Eye. The all ages-appropriate Khephra follows a young girl’s journey from Africa to America with Cage, Alissa Paris, and Destiny Anderson performing different characters throughout the production that includes drama, movement, poetry, and puppets. And if you’re wondering if this is just for kids, some of the best overall shows we’ve seen recently have been at Open Eye, so we’ve got a lot of excitement for this one, too. November 30-December 9, Various showtimes. $15. —Margeaux Devereaux

Open Eye Figure Theater, 506 E 24th St, MPLS; openeyetheatre.org