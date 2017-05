KFAI’s MinneCulture Launch

The more podcasts, the better. As we’ve previously mentioned, community radio station KFAI’s collection of their Arts & Culture reporting called Minneculture has two recent episodes and their producers and reporters will be celebrating the show’s launch with a happy hour party tonight. 5:30 PM. Free. —Wallace Matthews

Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St #160, STPL; lakemonsterbrewing.com