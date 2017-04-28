KFAI Level Up! A 2-Day Listener Appreciation Party

To say thanks to their audience for helping get their broadcast tower fixed, community radio station KFAI takes over the Eagles Club with a festival’s worth of live music, DJs, drinks, and dancing. Stop in throughout Friday and Saturday nights to hear Rank Strangers, C.Kostra, Theyself (Doc from JILL/Fairfax, AK), The Ronnie Buxtons (ex. Lifter Puller/The Hawaii Show), Jillian Rae, and Boiled In Lead, and around a dozen other bands plus some secret yet-to-be announced headliners. Friday & Saturday, 8 PM. $10 each day. —Agin’ Paul Cajun

Eagles Club, 2507 E 25th St, MPLS; minneapoliseagles34.org