Kevin Fluegel + Grand Dynasty + Hannah Von Der Hoff + Benny James

A showcase of talented young singer-songwriters take the stage tonight to help hardworking scene-mate Kevin Fluegel celebrate his birthday. In addition to the headlining birthday boy and his 4-piece rock group, Monday Entry revelers get sets from the gents in Grand Dynasty, chanteuse Hannah von der Hoff, and Central Minnesota’s Benny James. 7 PM. $5. —Darryl Hohtes

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com