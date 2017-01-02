Kevin Fluegel + Grand Dynasty + Hannah Von Der Hoff + Benny James

Posted on January 2, 2017 at 5:00 am
another lap

A showcase of talented young singer-songwriters take the stage tonight to help hardworking scene-mate Kevin Fluegel celebrate his birthday. In addition to the headlining birthday boy and his 4-piece rock group, Monday Entry revelers get sets from the gents in Grand Dynasty, chanteuse Hannah von der Hoff, and Central Minnesota’s Benny James7 PM. $5.Darryl Hohtes

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com

