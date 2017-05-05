Kentucky Derby Parties

The Southern springtime shenanigans of the Kentucky Derby make their way up here to the North on Saturday, so get ready for some day drinking and horse race watching. Here are some of our recommended Derby Parties, be sure to wear something gentlemenly or ladylike:

Dark Horse teams up with Indeed Brewing and Knob Creek for a Derby Day PRIDE fundraiser. Betty Danger’s hosts the biggest shindig with derby hats, drinks, inflatable horse races, and more. Brit’s Pub has a bluegrass band and cigar roller. Handsome Hog has free cucumber sandwiches and pea soup shooters and wine prizes. Du Nord is making a bunch of delicious mint juleps and giving discounts for dressing up. And since you’re going to the Suicide Commandos listening party at the Clown Lounge, might as well get to the Turf Club a little early to watch the race and win one of their hat contests.