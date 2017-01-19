Ken Gonzales-Day: Shadowlands Opening Reception

Hear from artist Ken Gonzales-Day tonight at The M’s opening reception for the must-see exhibition Shadowlands, a concise survey of his career including works from Erased Lynching, Searching for California’s Hang Tree, and Run Up series. His work connects constructions of race by bridging historic tragedies and contemporary events—his most recent work overlays images from protests of police brutality with real and recreated imagery of lynchings. It’s powerful and timely stuff. And not only do the pictures engage, but Gonzales-Day’s accompanying critical research, writing, and comments will surely further inform and inspire any viewer. 7 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

Minnesota Museum of American Art, 4th and Robert St, STPL; mmaa.org