Katie Versus The Devils + Swords & Sorcery: The Improvised Fantasy Campaign

It’s Fringe Fest time! Check out the lineup. It is, as always, replete with programming. One of the shows that caught our discerning eye is Katie Versus The Devils, a dramatic theological story about Martin Luther’s wife Katharina von Bora aka Katie, one of the original “Nasty Woman” of history, going to war with Satan and his minions from German folklore. Tonight the play premieres at Rarig and fills the stage with “Feminism! Black magick! Gunplay!” 8:30 PM. $3.75. And since you’ll already be in the neighborhood, the bearded men of Bearded Men Improv will be doing their own show Swords & Sorcery: The Improvised Fantasy Campaign that’s as much a created-on-the-spot D&D game as it is a nerdy fun performance. 10:30. Day pass required. —Margeaux Devereaux

Rarig Center, 330 21st Ave S, MPLS; dance.umn.edu

Theatre in the Round, 245 Cedar Ave, MPLS; theatreintheround.org