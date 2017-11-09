Kamasi Washinton + PHO

Here’s another one of those “how on Earth are there tickets still left to this show?!” shows. When Kamasi Washington played the small confines of Icehouse two years ago it was one of the hottest happenings of the year, and now Washington—who’s worked with everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Run the Jewels to Thundercat—is back with his transformational standard-bearing style of improvisational jazz in First Avenue’s Mainroom. Just give “Truth” a listen, you’ll be blown away. Hometown funksters and MPLS-sound explorers PHO get the crowd moving as openers. 7 PM. $30 advance, $35 door. —Gerald Mandelbaum

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com