Kallos: The Order of Light

It’s going to be a Who’s Who of the local art scene at the Rogue Buddha’s opening reception for new and exciting group show Kallos: The Order of Light. The four notable artists on display—Andrew Sjodin, Brock Larson, Jake Posey, and Kenny Schweiger—all met at the rigorous The Atelier Studio Program of Fine Art in Northeast Minneapolis, and along with their training regimen they share “an appreciation of the struggle for an honest and creative understanding and interpretation of light and nature”. It’s also quite a departure for Rogue Buddha—Kallos will be the first realist show at the gallery that focuses its love more on dark surrealism than chasing the light. Friday, 6 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Rogue Buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave NE, MPLS; roguebuddha.com