Kaiju Buffet: Mystery giant monster movie and Mexican buffet!

The B-movie showings have been lately filling up our evenings—but not so much during the brunch rush. The Parkway Theater has recently started ramping up their schlocky nighttime film screenings, and it makes even more sense to combine a showing from the Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society with the Mexican food from Pepito’s next door, especially when it’s a late Sunday brunch. Get a ticket, get a brunch takeout box, head back to the theater to help your hangover for cheaper than most movies or brunches alone. Btw, there’s a lot of fun happening at The Parkway (including that Soundset doc), and while you’re there be sure to check out the super cool Ghanian Movie Posters that are on display. Sunday, noon-3 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com