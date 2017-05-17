K.Flay + Missio

Kristine Meredith Flaherty K.Flay on steady rotation for us since we heard it in the soundtrack to Return of Xander Cage—and we’re about two years late, since she already toured with , Third Eye Blind, and Dashboard Confessional Warped tour all before 2016. With the release of K.Flay’s recent full length release Every Where Is Some Where, the emerging alt-pop artist is hard to miss, though; The highly produced album features groovy dark pop tracks that have everything from growling industrial drums to speedy lyrical rhymes to great song titles like “The President Has A Sex Tape”. We can’t wait to see and hear it live tonight at First Ave’s Mainroom. Austin electronic duo Missio open. 7 PM. $21.75 advance, $30 door. —Paul Cajun

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com