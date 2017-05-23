Justin Townes Earle

We could clip any two lines of “Maybe A Moment” for their beauty, truth, and lyrical brilliance—and we could likely do the same for nearly any song Justin Townes Earles‘ entire catalog. Any fans of new Classic Country like Townes Van Zandt or the new Americana or Country in the vein of Jason Isbell should hustle down to Electric Fetus at 5 PM for Earles’ in-store performance and an early shot as his new album before it officially comes out. Then make your way up to First Avenue to hear him, along with Sammy Brue and The Sadies, dazzle everyone with his story-like honky tonk songs in the Mainroom. 7 PM. $22. —Tracy Oxford

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com