June Film 4m: Gimme Shelter

Go for the free popcorn, stay for the Rolling Stones’ rock star antics! And the unfortunate end of innocence for the ’60s. Tonight Film 4m screens Gimme Shelter, the counterculture staple directed by the Maysles brothers that captures the Stones in their heyday, including their Madison Square Garden show, recording at legendary Muscle Shoals, and the deadly concert debacle at the Altamont Speedy. 8 PM. $5 suggested donation. —Curt Stanski

Black Forest Inn, 1 E 26th St, MPLS; blackforestinnmpls.com