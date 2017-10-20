Julien Baker + Half Waif + Petal

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Julien Baker’s lyrics and melodies share a vulnerability that almost force listeners to pause and absorb her music—really listen to it, not just catch it as background sounds for your daily distracted multitasking. The barely 21-year-old is headlining an intimate show at the Cedar Cultural Center, and the whole lineup has us jazzed. Joining her is the brilliantly harmonized, rhythm-pounding Half Waif (lead singer and songwriter Nandi Rose Plunkett also sings with Pinegrove) and Petal (sans band), recently featured in the New York Times’ story on contemporary female rockers. Saturday, 8 p.m. $20. —Isabelle Wattenberg

Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave S, Mpls; thecedar.org