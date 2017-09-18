Jostein Gaarder + Lisa Von Drasek

Two big adults in the world of kids’ books talk shop tonight at Milkweed Editions! Norwegian author Jostein Gaarder of Sophie’s World (the best-selling book in the world the year it was released in 1995) discusses his work and the genre with Curator of Children’s Literature Research Collections at the UofM, Lisa Von Drasek. The discussion also includes the release of Gaarder’s newest book, Questions Asked, plus there’s refreshments. 6:30 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Milkweed Editions, 1011 S Washington Ave #300, MPLS; milkweed.org