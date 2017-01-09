Jon Davis Quartet + sevendollars

Posted on January 9, 2017 at 5:00 am
jon davis

Monday night’s regular Jazz Implosion gets a little crazier than normal tonight, thanks to the musical mayhem and improvisational stylings of the Jon Davis Quartet. To loosen up your listening for the foursome, Paul Metzger joins the prolific drummer and Icehouse regular J.T. Bates in sevendollars, Bates’s ambient/minimal electronic composition and improvisation endeavor. 9:30 PM. $8 (shouldn’t it be $7!?).David Eckle

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com

