John Jodzio Presents If You Lived Here You’d Already Be Home

We’re big fans of Gen X short-form fiction writer John Jodzio (hear our chat with him on the podcast), and tonight he’s reintroducing everyone to the expanded and updated edition of his story collection If You Lived Here You’d Already Be Home with a reading at underground club honey. He’s brought some help, too—in addition to Mpls.St.Paul magazine contributors, scenesters, and strong personalities Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl and Steve Marsh, poet Gretchen Marquette, whose work has appeared in Harper’s, the Paris Review, and elsewhere, will do some readings. Be sure to line up a ride home from the reading, though, no one parties as hard as our Lit scene. 7 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; magersandquinn.com