John Carpenter’s Escape From New York 35mm Screening

“Call me ‘Snake’.” Set in 1997, Carpenter’s dystopian classic about an America full of walled off cities, national police forces, darkness and violence is at this point pretty much spot on except for the date—2019 maybe—and the war between the U.S. and Russia. It’s also one of the best #peak showings from the underappreciated Kurt Russell who’s currently experiencing a Renaissance that he deserves. Even if you’ve seen this staple of ’80s action films, or this is your first time, the 35mm screening will be a treat. 8 PM. $8 advance, $10 door. —Curt Stanski

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com