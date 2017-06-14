Jillian Rae Wednesdays Featuring LOTT

The Aster Cafe has always been a fun little riverside spot to see and hear singer-songwriters, but in the past few months the cafe has elevated its game with a who’s who of local talent. For this month’s Wednesday residency, for example, the intrepid violin-playing songstress Jillian Rae has paired up with other notable performers, and tonight’s show with the equally hardworking experimental classical performer Leah Ottman aka LOTT. 8 PM. $6. —Hank Stacks

Aster Cafe, 125 Mainstreet SE, MPLS; astercafe.com