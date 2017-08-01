Jesse Malin + Anthony D’Amato + Nick Leet

One of those singer-songwriters beloved by both big name and unsung journeyman musicians, Jesse Malin‘s body of work from ’90s glam punk band D Generation to his subsequent solo work—to even doing a one-song band with Green Day—has a few excellent somethings for everybody. And that means we thus expect a who’s who of our local music scene to be a part of the many Malin fans at his show tonight at the Entry. Similarly respected songwriter Anthony D’Amato and local Nick Leet of Pasadena ’68 and High on Stress open. $12 advance, $15 door. —Hank Stacks

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com