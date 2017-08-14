Jeremy Ylvisaker 2x release

Drink a few sippin’ shots with a Who’s Who of the local music scene tonight at Icehouse. Along with his own bands Alpha Consumer and the Cloak Ox, guitarist extraordinare Jeremy Ylyisaker has played with everyone from John Prine, Eyedea, Bonnie Bear, members of the New Power Generation, Jenny Lewis(!), and now he’s debuting his own work (accompanied by Michael Lewis and JT Bates) that’s been years in the making. We’re especially into Dimebag, a sort of abstract memorial piece inspired by the true story of Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrel being buried with one of Eddie Van Halen’s famous axes. Stick around after this earlier show for Man Crush with Aby Wolf, too. 9:30 PM. $10. —Paul Cajun

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com