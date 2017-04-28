Jeremy Novy Presents: Queer Street Art, Fighting for Legitimacy

Erin Sayer, formerly behind the cool Cult Status gallery, recently sent out an announcement about the brand spanking new Amalgamated MPLS, a small space in Northeast that’s “dedicated to showcasing emerging and mid career, local, national, and international artists.” We couldn’t be more excited for their next show, Jeremy Novy Presents: Queer Street Art, Fighting for Legitimacy from San Francisco/ national traveling street artist Jeremy Novy, which kicks off this weekend. It’s two days of displaying Novy’s work full of recognizable designs like his koi fish and Bowie stencil, street signs and several different pieces of his signature celebratory queer imagery. Friday & Saturday, 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Amalgamated MPLS, 720 Central Ave NE #1, MPLS; amalgamatedmpls.com