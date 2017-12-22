Jenny Zigrino’s Ugly Sweater Contest

Posted on December 22, 2017 at 5:20 am
If you need a party where you can wear your kind of expensive ugly holiday sweater—or Santa forbid one of those dude rompers—you have a lot of options, but none as funny or entertaining as Jenny Zigrino‘s run at ACME Comedy Club. Even though just in her twenties, “J-Z” has already been on Conan, MTV’s Girl Code, TBS, and even in movies Bad Santa 2 and 50 Shades of Black, and her stand-up set material crushes. Back to the sweaters: On the Friday 10:30 PM set at ACME the best ugly holiday ensemble wins a Kindle. Friday-Saturday, 8 & 10:30 PM.Peter Armenian

ACME Comedy Club, 708 N 1st St, MPLS; acmecomedycompany.com

