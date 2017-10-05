Jen Kirkman: All New Material, Girl Tour

Comedienne Jen Kirkman consistently kills on whatever late night show or Drunk History episode or podcast upon which she appears—including the follow up to her brand new Netflix stand-up special, Just Keep Livin’?, the follow up to her acclaimed 2015 special. Already seen those? Won’t matter for tonight’s appearance at the Women’s Club, since Kirkman’s current tour has all new material, girl. Local funny geek Miss Shannan will definitely get the crowd fired up for the funny as the opener. 8 PM. $20. —Peter Armenian

The Women’s Club of Minneapolis, 410 Oak Grove St, MPLS; womensclub.org