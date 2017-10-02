Japanese Breakfast + Mannequin Pussy + The Spirit Of The Beehive

The title of Michelle Zauner’s album, Soft Sounds From Another Planet, does a fantastic job of summarizing the sound of her project Japanese Breakfast. Really any louder and Soft Sounds would be a raging club record, but her subtle mix of beats and subdued cosmic-sounding melodies make for an album that’s just as good to have on in the background as it is to dance to. At tonight’s Triple Rock, the dancing will surely will out, especially with critical post-pop punk darlings Mannequin Pussy turning up the volume early. The garage-y The Spirit of the Beehive open; Grab tickets early if you’re interested, this tour just sold out their last stop in Chicago. 8 PM. $12 advance, $14 door. —Taylin Cooper

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com