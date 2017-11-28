Jake Bugg + Lydia Liza

Posted on November 28, 2017 at 9:14 am
JakeBugg_COL1

Quick! There’s a low ticket alert on this one, and frankly we’re surprised that The Current Effect™ hasn’t sold out the show out already, since the station (rightfully) regularly features Jake Bugg‘s hook-filled and infectious pop tunes. On top of Bugg’s talent, local singer-songwriter and vocal powerhouse Lydia Liza can fill up a big part of the Fine Line on her own, so hurry to get the last of the spots. $25 advance, $40 balcony. 7 PM.Paul Cajun

Fine Line, 318 1st Ave N, MPLS; finelinemusic.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.