Jackie Venson + Jessica Manning

Whoever keeps making these declarations that the rock guitar is dead—and even more the guitar hero—haven’t been paying attention to MPLS + STPL’s smaller stages and the axe-wielding ladies on them. We’ve of course got Prince guitarist Donna Grantis debuting her new firebrand band at the Dakota, powerhouse Samantha Fish recently at the Cedar, and now tonight Austin-ite Jackie Venson at the Turf Club. Venson’s sound and face-melting guitar work and vocals have been compared to Gary Clark, Jr. (for whom she opened for at the Palace), and she blends Blues, Rock, R&B, Soul with her background from Berklee College of Music. Local alt-R&B artist Jessica Manning gets the heat going as the show’s opener. 7 PM. $10 advance, $12 door. —Paul Cajun

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎