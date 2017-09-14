It’s Gold Jerry! Tapping Party

What if Seinfeld still on tap? Limited releases for local beers can be bittersweet. When we went to Fair State Brewing Co-op and found out they were no longer serving up their excellent fresh hop golden ale with a cheeky Sein-reference name, we were as bitter as an Jerry when Bania got booked on his showcase! But at tonight’s tapping party to bring back It’s Gold Jerry!, made with Mighty Axe Hops from Foley, MN, we’ll be as sweet as ovaltine. Get it while you can. 4 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave NE, MPLS; fairstate.coop