Italian Film Festival

Only four days long, the annual Italian Film Festival sponsored by the Italian Cultural Center nonetheless sits near the top of the list of great Twincy film events. This year’s entries, shown at Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul’s Screen Three at the St. Anthony Main Theatre, include a mix of documentaries, dramas, and comedies; eight of those films have never been shown in Minnesota, and Quo Vado? (Where am I Going?), the highest-grossing Italian film in history, already has an additional Saturday afternoon screening added to accommodate all the interested viewers. You’ll likely find at least one or two movies you’ll want to see, but grab the tickets early to any of them. Thursday-Sunday. $10 general ,$8 IIC & Film Society members. —Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com