It Starts With Hope: A Poetry Benefit for the CVT

Help refugees arriving at the Center for Victims of Torture at tonight’s poetry event at Milkweed Editions’s cool new space. Along with readings from Patricia Kirkpatrick, James P. Lenfestey, Wang Ping, Chris Santiago, and Katrina Vandenberg, attendees are encouraged to bring in a donation of household goods (recommendations) since many of the people served by the CVT arrive without needed supplies and can’t qualify for assistance until they’re citizens. 6-8:30 PM. Free, donations encouraged. —Taylor Carik

Milkweed Editions, 1011 S Washington Ave #300, MPLS; milkweed.org