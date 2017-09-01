It Can’t Happen Here: Southern Poverty Law Center Fundraiser

Since you missed the run of It Can’t Happen Here at Fringe Fest—the whole thing sold out—you’ve got one last chance to hear Sinclair Lewis’ great anti-fascism novel adapted for the stage and it’s for a good cause. Meagan Kedrowski, Charles Numrich and almost all of the original cast members will be doing a stage reading of the script on Saturday at the Camp-beret as a one-off that benefits the Southern Poverty Law Center. Saturday, 7:30 PM. $15-25. —Tina Nguyen

Camp Bar, 490 Robert St N, STPL; camp-bar.net