It must be team up week here in Twincy! On the performance front, choreographer Helen Hatch of HATCH dance and musician Seth Conover aka Poolboy team up for a fresh new modern dance piece. Isotope confronts “the shadow self” through its live original music from the buzzworthy Conover and fresh ensemble movement—Hatch’s work has been presented everywhere from Ailey Citigroup Theater to the Fringe Fest and was recently named an ‘artist to watch’. It’s also a perfect fit for the setting at The Southern Theater. Starts Thursday, July 5th. Various times. $20 advance, $24 door. —Hitara

Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave S, MPLS; southerntheater.org