Is That All There Is? Remembering Peggy Lee
Posted on September 25, 2017 at 5:10 am
There’s still somehow tickets left to tonight’s an all-star tribute to singer-songwriter icon (and North Dakotan) Peggy Lee, but grab them fast. Award-winning author James Gavin presents tales from his entertaining new book, Is That All There Is?: The Strange Life of Peggy Lee, while The New Standards perform house band duties behind some serious vocal talent—cabaret singer Nellie McKay, Jazz At Lincoln Center vocalist Catherine Russell, Davina Lozier (of Davina & The Vagabonds), and Jonatha Brooke—who will deliver some of Lee’s best known hits for a night of tunes and true stories. 7:30 PM. $30-60. —Deloris Egstrom
Guthrie Theater, 818 S 2nd St, MPLS, guthrietheater.org