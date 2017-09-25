Is That All There Is? Remembering Peggy Lee

There’s still somehow tickets left to tonight’s an all-star tribute to singer-songwriter icon (and North Dakotan) Peggy Lee, but grab them fast. Award-winning author James Gavin presents tales from his entertaining new book, Is That All There Is?: The Strange Life of Peggy Lee, while The New Standards perform house band duties behind some serious vocal talent—cabaret singer Nellie McKay, Jazz At Lincoln Center vocalist Catherine Russell, Davina Lozier (of Davina & The Vagabonds), and Jonatha Brooke—who will deliver some of Lee’s best known hits for a night of tunes and true stories. 7:30 PM. $30-60. —Deloris Egstrom

Guthrie Theater, 818 S 2nd St, MPLS, guthrietheater.org