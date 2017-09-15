Iraqi Voices: Mini Film Fest

The most powerful piece of this weekend’s Iraqi Voices: Mini Film Fest just may be the juxtaposition of local settings like a suburban MPLS barber shop with the first-person stories told by Iraqi-Minnesotan refugees and immigrants. These are our neighbors. Their experiences, sometimes very traumatic, are extraordinary and powerful. In the program’s short films, the collaborative art program Iraqi Voices share some of those incredible experiences, from rebuilding art that extremists have destroyed to having colleagues assassinated to becoming the first Muslim woman to win election in MN. Before Friday’s screening, hear a discussion with the Iraqi Voices filmmakers, moderated by Public Functionary’s Tricia Heuring. Friday, Saturday, 7 PM. Friday discussion, 6 PM. $7. —Curt Stanski

Intermedia Arts, 2822 Lyndale Ave, MPLS, intermediaarts.org