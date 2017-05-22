International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4)

When we say Twincy: FilmTown™, we’re not kidding! We’re such a hot spot for film, in fact, that tonight the very niche traveling Fly Fishing Film Festival IF4 visits our movie-going and fishing fans. The lineup features short and full length films from professional filmmakers from all over the world that showcases fly fishing and the global passion for the sport/craft/art. We’re also such a beer town that the Surly hosts the fest at its fancy tap room. 7 PM. $20.Curt Stanski

Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave SE, MPLS; surlybrewing.com

