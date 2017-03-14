Insights Design Lecture Series: Andy Rementer

Andy Rementer is one of those artists whose work you definitely recognize from everywhere from The New York Times to Wired to Lacoste, and we can’t wait to hear him get in depth about his work for the Walker Art Center and AIGA Minnesota’s sort of anti-TEDtalk Insight Design Lecture Series. Get to the talk early for a seat to the hardcore design lovefest, but also for a happy hour drink during the pre-discussion cocktail hour. And if you’re intro and want to go, they’re nice enough to livestream it on Facebook live. 6 PM. $24 general, $19 Walker & AIGA members, $10 students. —Margeaux Devereaux

Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; walkerart.org