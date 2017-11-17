Insight Brewing: A Trip Around The Sun

We often say that, among our jam-packed hometown brewing scene, Insight Brewing is criminally underappreciated. It’s because we’re giant fans of their standards like the Troll Way citrus IPA and Sunken City Saison, and their bold moves like the Crazy Aunt gin and tonic style ale (so crazy it works!) and the new Terror Bear Northeast style IPA. At this weekend’s indoor/outdoor birthday celebration at the tap room, you can sample all those beers, plus check out some special bottle releases, eat some food, and hear tunes from Pleezer, Circle of Heat, and more. Saturday, 2 PM. $2 wristbands to drink. —Art Humes

Insight Brewing, 2821 E Hennepin Ave, MPLS; insightbrewing.com