Indiana Jones Trilogy

“No time for love, Dr. Jones!” It’s a great weekend for movie marathons to be sure, but if you need a change of scenery from your own couch head to The Trylon to revisit the smarmy, swarthy, swashbuckling antics of Dr. Indiana Jones. It’s Harrison Ford at his finest—a pulp action comic come to life who punches Nazis, romances heroines, runs more than you remember from all sorts of bad guys, even trading wits with Sean Connery. See one each night or all three in a row on Sunday. Friday-Sunday. $8 single ticket, $18 all three. —Curt Stanski

Trylon, 2820 E 33rd St , MPLS; trylon.org