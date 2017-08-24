Indian Horse Relay + Market

Posted on August 24, 2017 at 5:15 am
Indian Horse Relay

Dancers of all ages gathered at the annual Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi (Pow Wow) last weekend, and this weekend the Native traditions continue with bareback relay horse racing on the adjacent Canterbury track—”America’s First Extreme Sport!”. Riders in full regalia leap from horse to horse at top speeds in front of the grandstand and each team consists of three to four warriors. While you’re there, also head over to the Expo Center for a variety of Native American arts and crafts. (Also hit up the buffet while you’re there!) Thursday-Saturday, 6:30 PM. $1-9.Jonathan Atherton

Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Rd, Shakopee; canterburypark.com

