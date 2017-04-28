Independent Bookstore Day 2017

Yes! We love Indie Bookstore Day! Grab your passport for the 18 different book stores that will be participating with special sales and events like A Wrinkle in Time read-a-thon starting at noon at Magers & Quinn and 2017 Minnesota Book Award winner Kao Kalia Yang doing a reading at Birchbark Books. Added bonus: There’s different and exciting book-based prize packs for visiting several of the different locations. Pick a few spots to visit on Saturday, and if you need help figuring out where to go, check out the really good round up of happenings and book recommendations at The Thread.