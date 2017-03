Indeed We Can: Trylon Microcinema

Put your drinking ability to good use as 100% of the profits from the beers at tonight’s Indeed Brewing “Indeed We Can” goes to supporting the expansion project for the Trylon Microcinema to grow in to their adjacent space and into the Trylon slightly-less-Micro-but-still-very-intimate-cinema. 3-11 PM. Free. —Taylor Carik

Indeed Brewing Tap Room, 711 15th Ave NE, MPLS; indeedbrewing.com